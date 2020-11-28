NATIONAL

Biden Plans Swift Moves To Protect And Advance LGBTQ Rights

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2019, file photo, protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington where the Supreme Court is hearing arguments in the first case of LGBT rights since the retirement of Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy. As vice president in 2012, Joe Biden endeared himself to many LGBTQ Americans by endorsing same-sex marriage even before his boss, President Barack Obama. Now, as president-elect, Biden is making sweeping promises to LGBTQ activists, proposing to carry out virtually every major proposal on their wish lists. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

As vice president in 2012, Joe Biden endeared himself to many LGBTQ Americans by endorsing same-sex marriage even before his boss, President Barack Obama. Now, as president-elect, Biden is making sweeping promises to LGBTQ activists, proposing to carry out virtually every major proposal on their wish lists. One is to lift the Trump administration’s near-total ban on military service for transgender people. Biden also is backing a bill passed by the House last year that would extend federal anti-discrimination protections to LGBTQ people nationwide. But most Senate Republicans are wary, due in part to opposition from religious conservatives who say the measure threatens religious liberty.

 

