President Biden says Hawaii will have everything it needs from the federal government to recover from the devastating wildfires that hit the state.

While speaking from Milwaukee, Biden said he plans to visit Hawaii as soon as he can without getting in the way of search and rescue efforts.

At least 500 federal personnel are deployed to Maui and FEMA search and rescue teams are on the ground. At least 99 people were killed in the wildfires that broke out last week.