Biden Pledges 95-Million For Hawaii Power Grid

The Biden administration will provide 95-million dollars to improve Hawaii’s electrical grid after Maui was devastated by wildfires. Funds will be provided through the bipartisan infrastructure law that Biden signed into law in 2021.

The White House says the funds will be used to strengthen critical transmission lines and other electrical infrastructure.

Officials say utility power lines sparked the fires, however, the state’s largest utility Hawaiian Electric said the incompetence of the fire department led to the disaster. The fires earlier this month killed more than 100 people on the island and forced thousands to evacuate.