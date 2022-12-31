Biden Praises Former Pope Benedict’s Generosity

FILE - Pope Benedict XVI greets people in the crowd as he celebrates a Mass at Yankee Stadium, in New York on Sunday, April 20, 2008. In the the United States, admirers of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI remembered him warmly for his theological prowess and devotion to traditional doctrine. However, some U.S. Catholics, on learning of his death Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, recalled him as an obstacle to progress in combating clergy sex abuse and expanding the role of women in the church.(AP Photo/Chang W. Lee, Pool, File)

FILE - Pope Benedict XVI greets people in the crowd as he celebrates a Mass at Yankee Stadium, in New York on Sunday, April 20, 2008. In the the United States, admirers of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI remembered him warmly for his theological prowess and devotion to traditional doctrine. However, some U.S. Catholics, on learning of his death Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, recalled him as an obstacle to progress in combating clergy sex abuse and expanding the role of women in the church.(AP Photo/Chang W. Lee, Pool, File)

President Biden is reacting to the death of former Pope Benedict the 16th. In a White House statement, Biden recalled Benedict’s “generosity” and the “meaningful conversation” the two shared during a 2011 visit to the Vatican.

The President called the former pontiff a “renowned theologian” and hoped “his focus on the ministry of charity” would continue to be an inspiration to Catholics around the world. Benedict passed away Saturday following years of declining health at age 95.