Biden Presents 3 Soldiers With Top Military Award For Valor

President Joe Biden presents the Medal of Honor to Army Master Sgt. Earl Plumlee for his actions in Afghanistan on Aug. 28, 2013, during an event in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(AP) — President Joe Biden has presented the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest military award for valor in combat, to three soldiers who fought in Afghanistan and Iraq. Two were recognized posthumously.

Master Sgt. Earl Plumlee is a Special Forces soldier who fought off Taliban insurgents after an attack in Afghanistan in 2013. Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Celiz was an Army Ranger who died after stepping between Taliban fighters in Afghanistan and a U.S. helicopter evacuating wounded in 2018.

Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn Cashe died as a result of burns he suffered while rescuing fellow soldiers from a burning vehicle in Iraq in 2005