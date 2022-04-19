Biden Pressed On Whether People Should Continue Wearing Masks On Planes

President Joe Biden steps off Air Force One at Portsmouth International Airport at Pease in Portsmouth, N.H., Tuesday, April 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Biden is being pressed about whether airline passengers should still be wearing masks. He told a reporter, “That’s up to them.” Biden made the remark while visiting Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

A federal judge threw out the CDC’s mask mandate for public transportation this week. Biden was asked if the ruling will be appealed and said he has not had a chance to discuss it with CDC officials yet.

Meantime, Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis said his administration is very happy to have “judicial relief for that unscientific mask mandate on airplanes.”