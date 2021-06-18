Biden Promotes Milestone Of 300M Vaccine Shots In 150 Days

President Joe Biden speaks about reaching 300 million COVID-19 vaccination shots, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Friday, June 18, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(AP) — President Joe Biden is marking another milestone in his quest to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control. Biden announced Friday that 300 million COVID-19 vaccine shots have been administered in the 150 days since he took office on Jan. 20.

Biden is crediting scientists, companies, the American people and his whole-of-government effort. The president noted that 65% of adults have received at least one shot and that sets the stage for Americans returning to restaurants and traveling as businesses reopen and employers hire.

Despite that, Biden is in danger of failing to meet his target of having 70% of Americans at least partially vaccinated by July Fourth.