FILE - President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

President Biden is promoting a new executive order on abortion. It aims to safeguard access to reproductive healthcare, including traveling across state lines for abortions.

Speaking at the White House, Biden said the recent Supreme Court ruling overturning abortion rights has unleashed chaos in the U.S. The ruling left abortion up to individual states. Biden applauded Tuesday’s failure of an anti-abortion referendum in Kansas, calling it a resounding defeat.