Biden Proposes DACA Workaround: A Rule To Shield ‘Dreamers’

FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2017 file photo, several people gathered on the plaza of the J.J.Pickle federal Building to protest President Donald Trump's decision to rescind DACA. The Biden administration on Monday renewed efforts to shield hundreds of thousands of immigrants who came to the United States as young children from deportation, the latest maneuver in a long-running drama over the policy's legality. (Ralph Barrera/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

The Biden administration is proposing a new rule that would shield hundreds of thousands of immigrants who came to the United States as young children from deportation. It is the latest maneuver in a long-running drama over the legality of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

The proposal seeks to satisfy concerns of a federal judge who ruled in July that the policy was illegal. Prospects for legislation have dimmed in Congress, and it’s likely the new rule will also face legal challenges. And because DACA isn’t the product of legislation, it falls into a category of policies that can more easily be changed from one administration to the next.