Biden Pushes Closer To Win As Trump Presses Legal Threats

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden waves as he arrives at the Queen theatre for meetings, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

(AP) – Joe Biden is pushing closer to winning the presidency, as vote counts continue in battleground states two days after Election Day.

President Donald Trump’s path to reelection has become very narrow though still possible. He needs victories in all four of the remaining battlegrounds: Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia and Nevada. Biden has won the fiercely contested prizes of Michigan and Wisconsin, part of the “blue wall” that slipped away from Democrats four years ago.

Trump’s team is mounting legal challenges in a number of states, but none seem obviously destined to impact the election’s overall outcome.