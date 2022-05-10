Biden Pushes ‘ultra-MAGA’ Label On GOP As He Defends Record

President Joe Biden speaks about inflation in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

President Joe Biden speaks about inflation in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

(AP) — President Joe Biden is warning voters unhappy with soaring inflation and his stalled domestic agenda against turning power over to “ultra-MAGA” Republicans in the midterm elections.

The president is increasingly trying to cast former President Donald Trump and his adherents as a political foil. Speaking at the White House less than six months before the elections, Biden acknowledged that he could “taste” the country’s dissatisfaction with Washington, particularly over rising prices.

The president sought to channel the anger against the GOP. Republican Sen. Rick Scott, a prime target of Biden’s criticism, responded that it’s the Democrats’ agenda that is “hurting American families and no amount of spin can change that.”