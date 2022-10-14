NATIONAL

Biden Pushing Lower Prescription Drug Costs In Midterm Press

President Joe Biden speaks about infrastructure investments at the LA Metro, D Line (Purple) Extension Transit Project - Section 3, in Los Angeles, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

(AP) — President Joe Biden will head to a community college in Irvine, California, on Friday to meet with older Americans and tout his administration’s efforts to reduce inflation and drive down costs.

The visit comes on the heels of an announcement that millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023. It’s a historic increase but a gain that will be eaten up in part by the rising cost of everyday living. He’s expected to sign an executive order to push for lower prescription drug costs.

 

