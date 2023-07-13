Biden: Putin Has Already Lost The War In Ukraine

President Biden says Vladimir Putin has already lost his war in Ukraine. While speaking alongside his counterpart in Finland, Biden said he doesn’t believe the Russian President could maintain the war for years and will eventually decide it’s not in Russia’s best interest. He added that Ukraine will join NATO once the war comes to an end.

The president in Helsinki today met with Nordic leaders, including the heads of Finland, Sweden, Norway, Iceland and Denmark. Finland recently became the 31st member of NATO.