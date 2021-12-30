Biden, Putin To Hold Call As Russia-Ukraine Tension Smolders

FILE - President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, arrive to meet at the 'Villa la Grange', June 16, 2021, in Geneva, Switzerland. Biden and Putin are scheduled to speak Thursday, Dec. 30, as the Russian leader has stepped up his demands for security guarantees in Eastern Europe. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

FILE - President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, arrive to meet at the 'Villa la Grange', June 16, 2021, in Geneva, Switzerland. Biden and Putin are scheduled to speak Thursday, Dec. 30, as the Russian leader has stepped up his demands for security guarantees in Eastern Europe. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

(AP) — Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin are set to discuss the Russian troop buildup at the Ukraine border. Thursday’s call would be their second in recent weeks amid little progress toward ending the smoldering crisis. The White House indicates Biden will make clear to Putin a diplomatic path remains open. The Russians have moved an estimated 100,000 troops toward Ukraine. Putin has stepped up his demands for security guarantees in Eastern Europe. A Kremlin spokesperson says the goal of the conversation is to continue discussing issues on the agenda during the recent conversation. The call requested by Russian officials comes as senior U.S. and Russian officials are to hold talks Jan. 10 in Geneva.