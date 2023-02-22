Biden: Putin’s Suspension Of US Arms Treaty ‘big mistake’

(AP) — President Joe Biden says Russian President Vladimir Putin made a “big mistake” by suspending his country’s participation in the the last remaining U.S.-Russia nuclear arms control treaty.

In his first comments since Putin’s announcement Tuesday, Biden, who is in Poland to meet with NATO’s eastern flank allies, condemned the Russian decision to pull back from the treaty, known as New START. Biden spoke Wednesday in Warsaw as he was wrapping up his whirlwind, four-day visit to Poland and Ukraine.