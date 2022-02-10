Biden Puts Focus On Drug Prices As He Tries To Revive Agenda

President Joe Biden shakes hands with Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., as he arrives on Marine One at Culpeper Regional Airport, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Brandy Station, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Joe Biden shakes hands with Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., as he arrives on Marine One at Culpeper Regional Airport, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Brandy Station, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(AP) — President Joe Biden is trying to jump-start progress on his stalled domestic agenda by refocusing attention on one of his most popular proposals, limiting the cost of prescription drugs.

Biden traveled to Culpeper, Virginia, on Thursday to call attention to what the White House says is the “unacceptable” cost of medications. His trip comes on the heels of a dire inflation report. He’s expected to appear alongside congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, who is in danger of losing her Central Virginia seat.

Efforts to lower prescription drug costs have long been popular with voters, but bipartisan consensus has proved elusive.