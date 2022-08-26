NATIONAL

Biden Rallies For Democrats, Slams ‘semi-fascism’ In GOP

Fred CruzBy 9 views
0
President Joe Biden speaks during a rally hosted by the Democratic National Committee at Richard Montgomery High School, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Rockville, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(AP) — President Joe Biden is calling on Democrats “to vote to literally save democracy once again” in the midterm elections — and comparing Republican ideology to “semi-fascism” — as he leads a kickoff rally and a fundraiser in Maryland. Biden addressed an overflow crowd of thousands at a high school in Rockville Thursday. He told supporters: “You have to choose. Will we be a country that moves forward or a country that moves backward?” Democrats have seen their political hopes rebound in recent months amid a legacy-defining burst of action by Congress and the president. The Republican National Committee called Biden’s comments “despicable.”

 

Fred Cruz

Jury Acquits Ex-Edinburg Mayor Molina In Voter Fraud Trial

Previous article

Nuclear Treaty Conference Near End With Ukraine In Spotlight

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL