Biden Reaches Out To Governors As Trump Stymies Transition

President-elect Joe Biden leaves The Queen theater, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(AP) – Joe Biden’s meeting Thursday with a group of Democratic and Republican governors is his latest attempt to fight through President Donald Trump’s unprecedented attempt to block the president-elect’s transition to power.

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris plan a virtual session in the afternoon with the National Governors Association’s leadership team, which includes five Republicans and four Democrats. All the Democrats and a majority of the Republicans involved have acknowledged Biden as the winner of the White House election.

Trump has come out with a new round of false claims of voter fraud in key states, even as courts continue to reject his challenges.

