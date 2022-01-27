Biden: Ready For ‘long overdue’ Pick Of Black Female Justice

President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he prepares to deliver remarks on the retirement of Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer, left, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(AP) — President Joe Biden has strongly affirmed that he will nominate the first Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court. He said Thursday that such historic representation is “long overdue” and he’s promising to make his selection by the end of February.

In a White House ceremony marking a moment of national transition, Biden praised retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, who will have spent nearly 28 years on the high court before he leaves at the end of the term, as “a model public servant at a time of great division in this country.” And with that, the search was Breyer’s replacement is underway in full.