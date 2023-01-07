Biden Readying To Visit Southern Border

President Biden will soon head to El Paso, Texas, as there’s an ongoing surge of migration at the southern border. White House national security spokesman John Kirby said Biden is eager to talk to local officials and Border Patrol agents on the ground when he visits Sunday.

Kirby defended Biden’s recent crackdown on illegal border crossings, saying the President is trying to strike a balance between opening legal paths to migration while curbing illegal activity.

The President later next week will travel to Mexico City for the North American Leaders Summit where he’ll discuss migration, drug trafficking and climate change.