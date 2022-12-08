NATIONAL

Biden Releasing Nearly $36B To Aid Pensions Of Union Workers

Fred CruzBy 10 views
0
FILE- President Joe Biden speaks at Max S. Hayes Hight School, July 6, 2022, in Cleveland. Biden  is announcing the release of nearly $36 billion to shore up a financially troubled union pension plan. The federal aid is intended to stop severe cuts to the retirement incomes of more than 350,000 Teamsters workers and retirees. Biden's administration says it's the largest-ever federal payment to a union pension fund. The money for the Central States Pension Fund is part of a broader $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package that Biden signed into law in 2021. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File)

President Joe Biden is announcing the infusion of nearly $36 billion to shore up a financially troubled union pension plan. The federal aid is intended to stop severe cuts to the retirement incomes of more than 350,000 Teamsters workers and retirees. The Biden administration says it’s the largest-ever federal payment to a union pension fund. The money for the Central States Pension Fund is part of a broader $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package that Biden signed into law in 2021. Retirement plans have been under financial pressure because of underfunding and other issues. Without the federal assistance, Teamster members could have seen their benefits reduced by roughly 60%.

 

Fred Cruz

Juul Reaches Settlements Covering Thousands Of Lawsuits

Previous article

Oregon High Court Declines To Overturn Decision On Gun Law

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL