Biden Review Of Chaotic Afghan Withdrawal Blames Trump

(AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration is laying the blame on his predecessor, President Donald Trump, for the deadly and chaotic 2021 withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan that brought about some of the darkest moments of Biden’s presidency.

The White House publicly released a 12-page summary of the results of government reviews, taking little responsibility for its own actions and asserting that Biden was “severely constrained” by Trump’s decisions.

The administration said detailed reviews conducted by the State Department and the Pentagon, which were transmitted privately to Congress on Thursday, were highly classified and would not be released publicly.