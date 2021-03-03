Biden Rips States That Are Lifting COVID Restrictions

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Biden is ripping Texas and Mississippi for lifting tough coronavirus restrictions. He told reporters it is a big mistake and called it “Neanderthal thinking.”

Biden noted the coronavirus crisis has not passed despite the increase in vaccinations across the U.S. He said face masks and social distancing help save lives. This comes after the Texas governor announced the Lone Star State’s mandates will end next week, including face coverings.

Greg Abbott did note county judges can put in their own restrictions depending on hospital levels.