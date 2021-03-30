Biden Rolls Out Diverse First Slate Of Judicial Nominees

President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the pandemic, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(AP) — President Joe Biden has named a racially diverse and overwhelmingly female group to federal and other judgeships. His first list of judicial nominees includes three Black women for U.S. courts of appeals. Those courts are considered a pathway to the U.S. Supreme Court. Biden promised as a candidate that he would nominate an African American woman to the nation’s highest court if there’s a vacancy.

The nomination list he released Tuesday has nine women and two men, and includes Black, Muslim and Asian American Pacific Islander candidates. Former President Donald Trump leaned heavily on white men to fill judicial openings.