Biden Salutes Troops As ‘spine of America’ On Veterans Day

President Joe Biden salutes as he stands with Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough and Army Maj. Gen. Allan M. Pepin during a wreath laying ceremony to commemorate Veterans Day and mark the centennial anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Arlington, Va. First lady Jill Biden is at left. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(AP) — President Joe Biden is saluting the nation’s military veterans as “the spine of America” as he marks his first Veterans Day as president in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

Biden said “there’s nothing low risk or low cost about war for the women and men who fight it.” Earlier Thursday, his administration announced a federal effort to better understand, identify and treat medical conditions suffered by troops deployed to toxic environments.

Biden’s son, Beau, died of brain cancer after his return from serving in Iraq. The president’s toxic-air effort announced Thursday centers on lung problems suffered by troops who breathe in toxins.

 

