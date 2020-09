Joe Biden says naming a new Supreme Court justice should be his call if he wins in November.

Speaking in Philadelphia today, the Democratic Presidential nominee said if he wins, President Trump’s nominee should no longer be considered by the Senate. Biden also pledged to name a woman of color to the high court.

Senators are gearing up for a fight over filling the seat of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The long-time justice died Friday at the age of 87 from pancreatic cancer.