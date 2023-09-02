Biden Says He Won’t Meet With DeSantis During FL Trip

President Biden is headed to Florida to survey hurricane damage but he apparently won’t be joined by Governor Ron DeSantis. Biden told reporters he doesn’t plan to meet with DeSantis because “he won’t be there.”

Biden made the comment as he boarded Air Force One today for the flight to the Sunshine State. On Friday, Biden had said he would meet with DeSantis on the trip but a spokesman for the governor said no such meeting was planned. During today’s visit, the President will tour areas hit by Hurricane Idalia and deliver remarks in Live Oak, Florida.