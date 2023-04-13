NATIONAL

Biden Says Nothing Of ‘great consequence’ In Pentagon Leaks

President Joe Biden talks with reporters after meetsing with Irish President Michael Higgins at Aras an Uachtarain, the presidential residence, Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Dublin, Ireland. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

(AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday said while he was concerned that sensitive government documents had been leaked, “there’s nothing contemporaneous that I’m aware of that is of great consequence.” It was the first time Biden has commented about the possible release of Pentagon documents that were posted on several social media sites.

They appear to detail U.S. and NATO aid to Ukraine and U.S. intelligence assessments regarding U.S. allies that could strain ties with those nations. The Justice Department has opened an investigation.

