Biden Says Pope Has Brought Him Comfort After Son’s Death

US President Joe Biden, left, shakes hands with Pope Francis as they meet at the Vatican, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. President Joe Biden is set to meet with Pope Francis on Friday at the Vatican, where the world’s two most notable Roman Catholics plan to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and poverty. The president takes pride in his Catholic faith, using it as moral guidepost to shape many of his social and economic policies. (Vatican Media via AP)

US President Joe Biden, left, shakes hands with Pope Francis as they meet at the Vatican, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. President Joe Biden is set to meet with Pope Francis on Friday at the Vatican, where the world’s two most notable Roman Catholics plan to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and poverty. The president takes pride in his Catholic faith, using it as moral guidepost to shape many of his social and economic policies. (Vatican Media via AP)

(AP) — President Joe Biden says his relationship with Pope Francis has brought him “great solace” since the death of his son Beau more than six years ago.

Biden was asked at his closing news conference at the Group of 20 summit on Sunday about his private meeting with the pope last week. He harked back to his meeting with the pontiff in September 2015, when the leader of the Roman Catholic Church was visiting the United States.

Biden, a practicing Catholic, praised Francis for demonstrating “everything I learned about Catholicism from the time I was a kid.”