Biden Says Putin Will Pay ‘dear price’ If He Invades Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, left, shares a word with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the occasion of their meeting at the Bankova, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

(AP) — President Joe Biden says he believes Vladimir Putin doesn’t want full blown war in Ukraine and would pay a “dear price” if he moves forward with a military incursion.

Biden, speaking at a news conference to mark his one-year anniversary in office, also said he believes that Russia is preparing to take action on Ukraine, though he doesn’t think Putin has made a final decision.

He suggested that he would limit Russia’s access to the international banking system if it did further invade Ukraine. He said: “I’m not so sure that he is certain what is he going to do,” adding, “My guess is he will move in.”