Biden Says Russian Invasion In Feb. ‘distinct possibility’

In this photo taken from video and released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, Russian S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile systems attend a military drills in Sverdlovsk region, Ural, in Russia. Russia has launched a series of military drills: Motorized infantry and artillery units in southwestern Russia practiced firing live ammunition, warplanes in Kaliningrad on the Baltic Sea performed bombing runs, dozens of warships sailed for training exercises in the Black Sea and the Arctic, and Russian fighter jets and paratroopers arrived in Belarus for joint war games. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

(AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden warned Ukraine’s president on Thursday that there is a “distinct possibility” Russia could take military action against Ukraine in February.

The Kremlin, for its part, said it saw “little ground for optimism” in resolving the crisis after the U.S. this week again rejected Russia’s main demands.

Russian officials said dialogue was still possible to the end the crisis, but Biden again offered a stark warning amid growing concerns that Russian President Vladimir Putin will give the go-ahead for a further invasion of Ukrainian territory in the not-so-distant future.