Biden Says Sub He Commissioned Will Enhance US Security

President Joe Biden returns a salute as he stands with first lady Jill Biden and Cmdr. Matthew Horton, Commanding Officer, USS Delaware, before they board the USS Delaware, Virginia-class fast-attack submarine, for a tour at the Port of Wilmington in Wilmington, Del., Saturday, April 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

(AP) — In a public ceremony delayed two years by the pandemic, President Joe Biden on Saturday commissioned the USS Delaware, a nuclear attack submarine at the dock in Wilmington, Delaware.

He said the submarine would enhance national security, though he made no reference to the global turmoil from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He told an audience of invited guests and dignitaries that as commander in chief, “I believe it is our sacred obligation as nation to prepare and equip those troops that we send into harm’s way and to care for them and their families when they return home.”