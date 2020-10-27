Biden Says Trump Turned ‘crisis into a tragedy’

(AP) – Joe Biden is telling Americans to “clear the decks for action” on everything from the coronavirus pandemic to the economy if he is elected president.

In remarks at Warm Springs, Georgia, Biden went after President Donald Trump and his administration for saying they can’t contain the virus, calling it a “capitulation” and “a waving of a white flag” on the virus. Biden said it revealed “the shocking truth of this White House: that they’ve never really tried” to deal with the pandemic.

He says Trump “turned a crisis into a tragedy.” Biden warned that “with winter at hand, it’s getting worse,” noting the surging number of cases across the U.S.