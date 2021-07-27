Biden Says US Combat Mission In Iraq To Conclude By Year End

President Joe Biden, right, speaks as Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, left, listens during their meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, July 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Joe Biden, right, speaks as Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, left, listens during their meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, July 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

(AP) — President Joe Biden says the U.S. military’s combat mission in Iraq will conclude by the end of the year. But it’s unclear whether that means any reduction in the 2,500 U.S. troops now operating inside Iraq.

Those troops already are focused mainly on what Biden called the new mission — training and advising Iraqi forces. The White House cast Biden’s decision as meaning the United States is entering a new phase in its relationship with Iraq, which is fighting elements of the Islamic State group. Biden called the fight against the Islamic State critical to stability in the region.