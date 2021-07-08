NATIONAL

Biden Says US War In Afghanistan Will End August 31

President Joe Biden speaks about the American troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(AP) — President Joe Biden says the U.S. military mission in Afghanistan will conclude on Aug. 31. He says “speed is safety” as the United States seeks to end the nearly 20-year war.

Biden spoke Thursday to update his administration’s ongoing efforts to wind down the U.S. war in Afghanistan. He said: “We did not go to Afghanistan to nation build” and “Afghan leaders have to come together and drive toward a future.”

Biden also amplified the justification of his decision to end U.S. military operations even as the Taliban make rapid advances in significant swaths of the country.

 

