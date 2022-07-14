Biden Says US Won’t Wait ‘forever’ For Iran On Nuclear Deal

(AP) — President Joe Biden says the United States is “not going to wait forever” for Iran to rejoin the dormant nuclear deal, a day after saying he’d be willing to use force against Tehran if necessary.

Biden made the comments at a joint news conference Thursday in Jerusalem with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid. The leaders met earlier in the day and discussed Iran’s rapidly progressing nuclear program.

Biden says the U.S. has outlined for Iran what it’s willing to accept in order to rejoin the agreement. Biden says the U.S. is waiting for Iran’s response but won’t wait forever.