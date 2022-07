U.S. President Joe Biden holds a press conference with Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid, at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Jerusalem, Thursday, July 14, 2022. (Atef Safadi/Pool via AP)

U.S. President Joe Biden holds a press conference with Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid, at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Jerusalem, Thursday, July 14, 2022. (Atef Safadi/Pool via AP)

President Biden says his views regarding the murder of a Saudi journalist have aways been clear.

Speaking in Israel about his upcoming meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman on Friday, Biden said he “always brings up human rights.”

Biden has gotten some criticism for agreeing to meet with the crown prince. He said the broader reason for his visit is to promote U.S. interests.