NATIONAL

Biden: Science Will Be At `Forefront’ Of His Administration

By 138 views
0
FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2010, file photo, Eric Steven Lander, head of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, gestures as he delivers a speech during the forum Mexico XXI Century, organized by the Telmex Foundation, in Mexico City. President-elect Joe Biden picked a pioneering geneticist to be his science advisor and elevated the job to his Cabinet. Friday's announcement of Lander won wide praise (AP Photo/Claudio Cruz, File)

President-elect Joe Biden says “science will always be at the forefront of my administration,” and he’s elevating the post of science adviser to Cabinet level, a White House first. Biden plans to introduce his team later Saturday. He says the scientists “will ensure everything we do is grounded in science, facts and the truth.” A pioneer in mapping the human genome — the “book of life” — is in line to be director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy and adviser on science. Biden also is retaining the director of the National Institutes of Health.

 

Journalists Prepare For Protests Where They Could Be Targets

Previous article

Bus Driver Who Veered Off Bridge, Refused Test Is Suspended

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL