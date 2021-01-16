Biden: Science Will Be At `Forefront’ Of His Administration

FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2010, file photo, Eric Steven Lander, head of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, gestures as he delivers a speech during the forum Mexico XXI Century, organized by the Telmex Foundation, in Mexico City. President-elect Joe Biden picked a pioneering geneticist to be his science advisor and elevated the job to his Cabinet. Friday's announcement of Lander won wide praise (AP Photo/Claudio Cruz, File)

President-elect Joe Biden says “science will always be at the forefront of my administration,” and he’s elevating the post of science adviser to Cabinet level, a White House first. Biden plans to introduce his team later Saturday. He says the scientists “will ensure everything we do is grounded in science, facts and the truth.” A pioneer in mapping the human genome — the “book of life” — is in line to be director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy and adviser on science. Biden also is retaining the director of the National Institutes of Health.