Biden Seeks $10B For Aid To Ukraine, $22.5B For Coronavirus

President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Washington, as Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., look on. (Jabin Botsford, Pool via AP)

(AP)–The Biden administration is seeking another $10 billion to help protect Ukraine against the Russian invasion and an additional $22.5 billion to cover coronavirus pandemic-related expenses, two major additions to budget talks already underway.

The acting director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, Shalanda Young, lays out the need for the supplemental funding in a Thursday blog post.

The requests would be additions to a planned budget agreement that Congress is trying to finish before a March 11 deadline. The $10 billion for Ukraine would be a rapid escalation of the $1.4 billion provided by the United States since 2021.