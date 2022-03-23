NATIONAL

Biden Seeks New Sanctions, Help For Ukrainians In Europe

Fred Cruz
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks Monday, March 21, 2022, in Washington. Biden's trip to Europe comes at a critical moment for the war in Ukraine, which could become a bloody stalemate as Russia pummels cities with air strikes and artillery. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

(AP) — President Joe Biden’s trip to Europe comes at a critical moment for the war in Ukraine, which could become a bloody stalemate as Russia pummels cities with airstrikes and artillery. Biden departs Wednesday on a four-day trip. Biden will will meet with allies during a long day of meetings in Brussels on Thursday. NATO, the European Union and the Group of Seven nations are holding summits that day. Biden on Friday is scheduled to continue on to Poland, which has been on the front lines of a growing refugee crisis as millions of people flee the fighting in Ukraine.

 

