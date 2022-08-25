Biden Seeks To Bolster Legal Protection For DACA Recipients

FILE - Ingrid Vaca, left, a native of Bolivia, helps to energize activists to rally in support of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA, at the Capitol in Washington, June 15, 2022. The Biden administration has unveiled a regulation aimed at fending off legal challenges to a decade-old program that shields immigrants from deportation if they arrived as young children. The rule isn't scheduled to take effect until Oct. 31 and its fate is tied to a lawsuit by Texas and other Republican-led states. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)