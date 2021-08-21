NATIONAL

Biden Sees Dip In Support Amid New COVID Cases: AP-NORC Poll

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden speaks about the evacuation of American citizens, their families, SIV applicants and vulnerable Afghans in the East Room of the White House in Washington. President Joe Biden's job approval rating has ticked down and Americans are taking a notably less positive view of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The survey shows Biden's overall job approval rating dipping from 59% last month to 54%. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

(AP) — President Joe Biden’s job approval rating has ticked down and Americans are taking a notably less positive view of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The survey shows Biden’s overall job approval rating dipping from 59% last month to 54%. The public’s assessment of his handling of the pandemic has fallen even further, down from 66% support in July to 54% now. That coincides with increased COVID-19 cases in the United States and stalled vaccination rates. The decline in support also comes as other storm clouds gather over Biden’s presidency, most notably the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan

 

