Biden Sending 1,500 Troops For Mexico Border Migrant Surge

(AP) — The Biden administration will send 1,500 troops to the U.S.-Mexico border amid an expected migrant surge following the end of coronavirus pandemic-era restrictions. That’s according to four administration officials.

The officials say the troops would be sent to focus on administrative tasks so that U.S. Customs and Border Protection can work in the field. The troops would not do law enforcement work.

The officials were not authorized to speak publicly about the request because it had not yet been approved and spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday on the condition of anonymity. It’s unclear when the troops will be deployed.