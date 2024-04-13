NATIONAL

Biden Set To Meet With Nat’l Security Team

jsalinasBy 150 views
0
File photo: President Joe Biden (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

President Biden is set to meet with his national security team about the crisis in the Middle East. Biden cut short a weekend trip to Delaware to return to the White House as the U.S. braces for Iran’s potential retaliatory attack on Israel.

Biden said on Friday he expects that to happen “sooner than later.” Earlier today, Iranian military commandos seized an Israeli-owned cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz. The Biden administration condemned the action and called on Iran to release the ship and its crew immediately.

‘Run, run, run’: Chaos At a Sydney Mall As 6 People Stabbed To Death, And The Suspect Fatally Shot

Previous article

West Bank Sees Biggest Settler Rampage Since War In Gaza Began As Israeli Teen’s Body Is Found

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL