Biden Set To Meet With Nat’l Security Team

President Biden is set to meet with his national security team about the crisis in the Middle East. Biden cut short a weekend trip to Delaware to return to the White House as the U.S. braces for Iran’s potential retaliatory attack on Israel.

Biden said on Friday he expects that to happen “sooner than later.” Earlier today, Iranian military commandos seized an Israeli-owned cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz. The Biden administration condemned the action and called on Iran to release the ship and its crew immediately.