Biden Sets New Goal For COVID Vaccinations

President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 vaccination program, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 vaccination program, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Biden is setting a new goal for coronavirus vaccinations. Biden spoke at the White House and said he aims to see 70-percent of adult Americans with at least one vaccine shot by the 4th of July holiday. He also wants 160-million Americans to be fully vaccinated by that time.

Biden said July 4th could be the start of a return to normalcy in America. He cited a “dramatic turnaround” in the U.S. in a few short months and cheered the ongoing growth of vaccination rates. Biden said the “light at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter and brighter.”

The President said he wants to start getting kids vaccinated and noted efforts to make vaccinations more accessible and convenient. He called the vaccinations life-saving and said, “Go get the shot as soon as you can.”

Biden urged those who are hesitant to talk to their doctors and neighborhood pharmacists. He insisted that a failure to get vaccinated could be deadly. The President surpassed a goal of 100-million vaccinations in his first 100 days in office. Roughly 200-million shots were administered during that time.