Biden Signs $1.7 Trillion Bill Funding Government Operations

(AP) — President Joe Biden has signed a $1.7 trillion bill funding government operations through September 2023, the end of the federal budget year. The bill increases spending for domestic and Defense Department programs. It also includes roughly $45 billion in new aid for Ukraine and NATO allies, a sum larger than Biden had requested. Congress cleared the bill just before Christmas and Biden had until Dec. 30 to sign the measure to continue government operations. Biden signed the more than 4,000-page bill on Thursday in the U.S. Virgin Islands, where he is spending time with family.