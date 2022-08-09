Biden Signs $280B CHIPS Act In Bid To Boost US Over China

President Joe Biden speaks before signing the "CHIPS and Science Act of 2022" during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(AP) — President Joe Biden has signed a $280 billion bipartisan bill to boost domestic high-tech manufacturing. The measure is part of his administration’s push to boost U.S. competitiveness over China.

The Tuesday morning signing ceremony in the Rose Garden ceremony comes as Biden looks to highlight a new law that will incentivize investments in the American semiconductor industry. The aim is to ease U.S. reliance on overseas supply chains for critical, cutting-edge goods.

The White House says Micron is announcing a $40 billion plan to boost domestic manufacturing of memory chips. Qualcomm and GlobalFoundries are announcing a $4.2 billion expansion of an upstate New York chip plant.