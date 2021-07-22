Biden Signs Bill Boosting U.S. Crime Victims Fund

President Joe Biden speaks while meeting with an instructor and apprentice at the IBEW / NECA Electrical Training Center in Cincinnati, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Joe Biden speaks while meeting with an instructor and apprentice at the IBEW / NECA Electrical Training Center in Cincinnati, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Biden is signing a bill to boost the federal crime victims fund. The White House says it has lost billions of dollars over the past five years. Biden called it a “day of hope and healing” for victims of serious crimes. He said it’s not enough to lock-up perpetrators and argued crime victims need ongoing support.

The crime victims fund is nearly 40 years old. The fund comes from federal criminal monetary penalties that are overseen by the Justice Department. It aims to help victims of a variety of crimes, including domestic violence, sexual assault, drunk