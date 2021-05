President Joe Biden signs the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

A measure looking to bring down hate crime numbers against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders is now the law. President Biden signed the bipartisan bill today at the White House.

The number of crimes against those in the A-A-P-I community has skyrocketed since the coronavirus emerged from Wuhan, China. Biden said vitriol “hides in plain sight,” and he called racism and hate an “ugly poison” that the U.S. has been infected with for too long.