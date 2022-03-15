Biden Signs Budget Bill With Ukraine Aid But No Virus Cash

President Joe Biden speaks before signing the Consolidated Appropriations Act for Fiscal Year 2022 in the Indian Treaty Room in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus in Washington, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Vice President Kamala Harris listens at left. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

(AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed a bill providing Ukraine with $13.6 billion in additional military and humanitarian aid as part of a $1.5 trillion measure funding the U.S. government for the year. But the White House is warning of dire consequences if Congress doesn’t also pass new funding to address the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID spending was a casualty of negotiations over the larger government bill.

The White House had asked for $22.5 billion for vaccines and treatment, but that was trimmed during talks to $15.6 billion and ultimately dropped altogether as rank-and-file Democrats rebelled against proposed cuts in state aid to pay for the new spending.